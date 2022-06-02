Vigil to remember mass shootings victims held at McDowell Courthouse

Tuesday evening, leaders and residents from McDowell County and the city of Marion gathered on the McDowell Courthouse lawn to remember and honor the victims and survivors from recent mass shootings.

They gathered to honor and remember those people who were killed and injured at the shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

The vigil came one day before the latest mass shooting on Wednesday in which two doctors and two others were killed in a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical building.

Local community leaders, including Mayor Steve Little, School Superintendent Mark Garrett and City Council member and candidate for N.C. Senate District 46 Billy Martin joined the community at the candlelight vigil, according to a news release.

Both the Rev. Dr. Erin Kirby of St. John’s Episcopal Church and Margarita Ramirez, executive director of Centro Unido Latino-Americano (CULA), addressed the local community at the vigil.

“We are joining together tonight to try to get our hearts and minds around the two most recent mass shootings of people who were simply and quietly going about their lives,” said Kirby. “As we try, and fail, to understand how this just keeps happening, it is hopeful to come together and honor the victims in an act of simple human compassion. You who are gathered here tonight bring within yourselves the love that is at the core of our true being — we stand here with our candles warmed by the light of the sun that is only a pale reflection of that great love.”

“We pray that God, in whose image of unending love we are created, will give us strength to hold on to the faith that God has in us, asking that we can live up to that honor, and to renew in us a commitment to pray and take action that can overcome those things in our culture which foster violence,” added Kirby.

Participants were asked to close their eyes and place their hand over their heart.

“We stand with the families that lost a love one during this horrible act,” said Ramirez. “We feel their pain and frustration, we hurt together with them. We send them all of our healing energy and love.”

The crowd of more than 40 residents held their candles; as they were lit one by one, as each victim’s name and age was called out, and their presence was acknowledged. Then with guidance from Bishops United Against Gun Violence a statement was read.

“With a reminder that one does not pray in lieu of summoning political courage, but in preparation for doing so,” read the statement.

Then all were invited “to join in this litany and our commitment to take action so that our country can be freed from the epidemic of gun violence.” It seemed to be an arduous journey as the local community prayed for all the victims of the 64 incidents of mass gun violence in this nation’s public and private spaces.

As the vigil concluded, Margarita Ramirez let the community know about their program.

“Healthy Minds of CULA was created in order to raise awareness for mental health in McDowell County and North Carolina at large,” she said. “We intend to educate the community on mental health issues and the repercussions of letting sudden unattended psychological changes go out of control. Four of our staff members are certified in both QPR Suicide Prevention and Mental Health First Aid and Teen Mental Health First Aid. We will use these trainings to educate the community on mental health crises for themselves, their families and their friends. Our methods for doing so will be done in the form of public forums, in-person or virtual workshops and mental health-related events. Remember, we are NOT certified to treat or diagnose, but we can assist, empathize and refer you to a specialist. You don’t have to do this all by yourself you have a family that cares at Centro Unido Latino-Americano. All of our services are completely free and for all.”

Once the vigil ended, members of the crowd hugged each other. And as the crowd dispersed, some participants were inspired to write with chalk on the courthouse sidewalk while others were propelled to discuss solutions. However, all went away having taken the time to be present with their community to remember and honor the victims of mass shootings in America, according to the news release.

“It was a very spiritual experience calling attention to the senseless and horrific gun violence in our country,” Martin stated as he reflected on the candlelight vigil.

The vigil’s organizer, Michelle Price, said she would like to “encourage students, parents, teachers and community leaders to gather information to be sure that they are aware of signs of children and teens struggling with mental wellness and acts of bullying; to ensure you are empowered with the tools to help others work through difficult times as we never know when someone else will need our help.”