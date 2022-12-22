Vice chair of Mission Ministries Alliance responds to statements in Resale Center article

The vice chairman of Mission Ministries Alliance, which replaced McDowell Mission Ministries, responded to claims in the article published in The McDowell News about the imminent closing of the North Main Resale Center in Marion.

The Rev. Dr. Marshall A. Jolly, vice chairman of Mission Ministries Alliance, said the article contained numerous false statements from a former board member and the center’s staff.

Earlier this month, McDowell Mission Ministries, McDowell’s only homeless shelter, announced in a public news release of a “strategic partnership with community stakeholders in Burke County to expand and enhance our services across the two-county region.”

As a result, McDowell Mission Ministries announced it would also adopt the new name of Mission Ministries Alliance and have a new board representing both counties. Furthermore, the homeless ministry announced that the North Main Resale Center at the Lady Marian Plaza would “suspend operations” beginning Jan. 1, 2023. That news release stated that the center was not financially sustainable and operating at a net loss.

In response to that announcement, Danny Laws, a former board member, sent a letter to The McDowell News criticizing the decision to close the Resale Center and how it was done. The staff members of the Resale Center later told The McDowell News they have worked very hard to make this operation a success and was making a profit.

On Wednesday, Jolly sent an email to The McDowell News stating that the article, based on Laws’ letter and statements from former staff members, was “factually incorrect from start to finish.” His email was sent the same day the article was published.

In his email, Jolly wrote:

• The quote by Laws, who claimed the store had hit a profit, a full year before the earliest estimation, was false. “The store operates at a net loss monthly, and the data we utilized to make the decision to close the Resale store measured the profits against expenses associated with operating the store, which includes: stock purchases, building rental payments, building insurance, taxes, supplies, and salary and benefits each month for a year, and the store consistently operated at a loss ranging upwards of several thousand dollars,” wrote Jolly.

• About the allegation from Laws that the newly expanded board became “hostile and dishonest.” Jolly wrote that the board’s makeup includes seven representatives from McDowell County and six representatives from Burke County. “Other than Danny Laws, which Board members did you contact to verify this allegation?” wrote Jolly. Laws sent his letter to The McDowell News on his own and it was not solicited by the newspaper. The article on Wednesday was a response by Resale Center’s staff and Laws to the news release originally sent out.

• Denied Laws’ statement about the departure of Director Arwen March. In his letter, Laws said March departed in October and claimed she “left a plan for moving forward financially.” Jolly wrote Laws’ statement was false. “The former director provided information regarding grants that had been previously awarded, but no sustainable financial plan was presented to the Board for consideration,” wrote Jolly.

• Denied the statement by Laws about the entire staff being informed in November of how well the store was operating. “If this occurred, the information did not come from the Board, as it was factually incorrect,” wrote Jolly.

• Stated that at no time has the board blamed any of the Resale Center’s staff for the decision to close the store. “Indeed, we communicated numerous times how much we regret this decision,” wrote Jolly.

• Denied a claim by Laws that the store made a profit since August of this year. “This is false,” wrote Jolly.

• Denied a statement from former supervisor Sherry Pritchard that the newly expanded board targeted employees due to their age, veteran's status and/or disability. “This is false,” wrote Jolly.

• Denied a statement from Laws that the organization has spent money to pay for the expansion with Burke County. “This is false,” wrote Jolly. “An anonymous donor from Burke County provided $50,000 to cover emergency repairs for the two shelters and provide operating cash for the organization for the month of December. Additionally, volunteers from Burke County have provided in-kind donations, cash donations, and hundreds of hours of labor without charge to attempt to solidify an organization that is in a difficult financial position.”

In addition, Jolly wrote to The McDowell News that the decision to close the North Main Resale Center in Marion was a very difficult one.

“More broadly, you should know that not one single dollar has come from McDowell County to Burke County to support an expansion in Burke County,” he wrote. “Rather, the Board has been focused on strengthening existing infrastructure in McDowell County. Our decision to suspend operations at the store came after lengthy and painful deliberations, but ultimately, we were faced with a choice: either close the store, or suspend operations entirely, putting our shelter residents on the street. Neither choice was a good option, but closing the store was viewed by all as the lesser of two bad choices.”