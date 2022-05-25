Veterans from McDowell experience Honor Air Flight to Washington, D.C.

More than a week before Memorial Day, a group of veterans from western North Carolina visited Washington, D.C. where they saw the memorials to our nation’s wars and the honored dead at Arlington National Cemetery.

That group included 21 veterans from McDowell County, most of who served in the Vietnam War. They and other veterans from western North Carolina participated in the latest of the Honor Air Flights. It took place all day on Saturday, May 21.

The program takes veterans on a one-day trip to the nation’s capital so they can visit the memorials to World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and witness the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington. The trips are provided at no cost to the veterans and everything is done to make them comfortable. The Honor Air Flight for western North Carolina left out of the Asheville Regional Airport and arrived in Washington, D.C. where the chartered bus got a police escort to all of the sights in the capital. They then returned back to the Asheville airport where they got a hero’s welcome home.

Retired Lt. Col. Frank Dean served as one of the guardians on the Honor Air Flight. Guardians are those who accompany a veteran and provide assistance during the trip. Dean said there were approximately 130 Vietnam War veterans of the 165 on the plane. The remainder consisted of guardians and support personnel.

The veterans from McDowell County on the May 21 Honor Air Flight were John Ray Burnette, Ernest Ray Byrd, Ronald Eugene Clark, Oscar E. Creech Jr., Timothy Robert Gabler, Thomas Pinkney Grady Jr., Gary Michael Gragg, Van Randolph Hollifield, Robert Jack Kiser, Richard Lerch, Frank Charles McGee, Jackie Stephen Mills, John Reel, Michael Robert Reel, Charles Lee Silver, Robert Alan Smith, Willis Herriel Vance, Richard Allen Webb, Jackie Ray Williams, Harold Dean Wilson and Robert William Wiseman.

The McDowell News spoke to a few of these veterans to get their reactions to the trip.

Oscar Creech of Marion did three tours of duty in the Vietnam War.

“I went over in 1964 and 1965 (to Vietnam) and came home with less friends and no welcome home and no thanks,” said Creech to The McDowell News.

He went back in 1968 and 1969 and returned with no welcome and no thanks for what he had done. The same thing happened during his last tour in 1972.

In contrast, the trip to Washington, D.C. on Saturday, May 21 was a long overdue recognition for him and other veterans of that long and controversial conflict. He had visited the Vietnam Memorial or The Wall before but nothing was like this.

“The best part? All of it,” he said.

When the group returned to the Asheville Airport later that night, the hallways were full of people, which included his family, friends and those who were there to cheer these veterans and thank them for what they had done more than 50 years ago.

“It was wonderful,” said Creech. “If I get a chance to go again, I am going.”

Likewise, Robert Jack Kiser of Marion was a soldier in Vietnam. When he and the others arrived at the airport in D.C., they received an escort by a Maryland state trooper as they traveled to the National Mall. He was very impressed with seeing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington. However, he could not stay long at the Vietnam Memorial because the emotions it brought up were too much.

Like Creech, he was very impressed with how the trip was put together.

“It was the most wonderful trip I have had,” he said. “They took care of us. You will never experience anything put together as well as this is. One of the highlights was the amount of people waiting for us at the Asheville airport at around 10 p.m.

Frank McGee of Marion is a Marine veteran of the Vietnam War and his son David was his guardian. When McGee visited the Vietnam Memorial, he looked for the name of his best friend from the war, Leland Alston Bailey.

The two men were like brothers in the war but Bailey died of his wounds on Sept. 20, 1969. He was just two weeks shy of his 19th birthday and is buried in a cemetery in Paw Paw, W. Va. McGee was able to find the grave of his friend just recently.

On May 21, McGee searched for Bailey’s name engraved on the Wall. A ranger with the National Park Service assisted McGee with rubbing the name on a piece of paper. She listened as McGee told his story about his old friend and how he spent more than 52 years looking for Bailey’s burial place.

“It couldn’t have been better for me,” said McGee. “The best people around headed this up. I am just overwhelmed by the way they treated us. Everywhere we went, people offered us water, Gatorade. We never wanted for anything.”

Rick Webb of Old Fort was another Marine veteran of the Vietnam War who went on the trip.

“It was just an amazing experience and I was honored to be able to go along,” he said. “The thing that impressed me the most was the organization.”

Webb chose to not visit the Wall saying he couldn’t go there. He was quite impressed with the Marine Corps Memorial, which is based on the famous flag raising at Iwo Jima during World War II. He will also remember the memorial to the women who served in the Vietnam War and the changing of the guard at Arlington.

The guardians for this trip were Jason Bryant, Courtney Carballiso, James Davidson, Frank Dean, Franklin Dean, Leslie Green, Rick Green, Landdis Hollifield, David McGee, Jacob Palmer and Ellen Perry.

Dean said there were approximately 12 Honor Air Flights to Washington, D.C. on Saturday, May 21. The program started in Hendersonville in 2005 and has grown to 44 hubs across the nation.

Dean is also active with the Rotary Club of Marion and is a past district governor of Rotary District 7670.

The Rotary Club of Marion supported the trip of the veterans from McDowell County. Marion Rotarians have a tradition of supporting the Honor Air Flights and have done so over the years. The Marion club supported the flights in 2019 to 2020 when James Rowley was the club president. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelling of the trips.

Club Treasurer Kit Cosgrove said as far she knows this is the first trip since the pandemic.