Vaya Health presents online film screenings to save lives in WNC

Western North Carolina residents are invited to join Vaya Health for a free online film screening that shines a light on people who are using personal experiences with suicide to help others find the hope they need to stay alive.

As part of Mental Health Month in May, Vaya will present three virtual screenings of "Suicide: The Ripple Effect" at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, May 25-27. If you would like to view the film, visit www.vayahealth.com/event/suicide-the-ripple-effect/ at 7 p.m. on one of the days listed above to register.

Sponsored by Vaya’s Consumer and Family Advisory Committee, the film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then, Hines has been on a mission to use his story to help others find recovery and stay alive. The film also features some of the world’s leading suicide prevention experts and the stories of individuals who are using their own experiences with suicide to help others find hope.

