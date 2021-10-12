Vandalism reported at Glenwood ballpark. 'I think we need to draw a line,' director says

“As a steward of taxpayer dollars, if I continue to say kids are being kids, that’s not going to change anything,” Marsh said. “I think we need to draw a line and have consequences for people’s actions for those who vandalize public property.”

“We are getting to all of our parks at least multiple times of a week, just to look and listen to see if there is anything out of place,” he said. “I want to create a sense of pride and ownership for each person that visits the parks. These areas are for everyone, and we need to take care of it when we are using them. The people who work at parks and recreation care. We are working really hard to build and rebuild bridges, improve community relations and the facilties for all citizens of McDowell County to enjoy.”