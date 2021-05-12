Vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds could start Friday in McDowell

On Wednesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported eight additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
And, vaccines will soon start for younger people once the approval is in.
The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,110 positive cases. There have been 44,653 tests conducted, 39,522 negative results and 21 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 54 individuals in quarantine, 4,979 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 7.54%, according to a news release.
Drive thru COVID-19 testing at the McDowell County Health Department will no longer be offered each week due to decreasing demand. If you need a COVID-19 test, you are encouraged to call your primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
Upcoming Vaccine Clinic (No appointment needed): Friday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. This vaccine clinic will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Vaccinations for the 12- to 15-year-old age group could start as soon as Friday in McDowell County, once the vaccine receives full regulatory approval under an emergency use authorization. Once the vaccinations are available to this age group, McDowell County will welcome walk-ins to its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Friday, May 14 at Grace Community Church located on U.S. 70 West. For those under 16, parental consent will be required.
First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach the clinic at Grace Community Church are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound residents can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 15,142
Second doses: 13,951
Total doses administered: 29,093
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html