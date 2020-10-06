Use fall’s transition to prepare for winter bird-feeding season

The end of September and start of October brought a rush of migrants. Some of them stopped briefly for a visit. Some foraged for food in the yard and gardens or stopped for a quick bath or drink by the edges of the pond of in the shallows of the creek.

On the first day of October, several warblers and other songbird migrants provided some excitement. A male black-throated blue warbler absolutely stunned with some closeups. I’d waited all fall for this particular warbler to make an appearance and, in all honesty, I’d almost written off the chance that I might see one before the close of fall migration.

I heard the bird’s soft “smack” note before I located it in a rhododendron thicket. This call note is easily confused with that of a dark-eyed junco, but it’s just a little too early for the “snowbirds” to be arriving. The leaves in the rhododendron offered a mix of yellowed older leaves and greener new foliage, which provided a crisp backdrop as the energetic black-throated blue warbler flitted from branch to branch.