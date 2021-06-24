UScellular committing $100,000 to support STEM education through DonorsChoose

Teachers are able to request funding for their classroom projects by visiting DonorsChoose.org/teachers. W

hile funds last, UScellular will provide a 1:1 funding match for classroom projects that are within the regions that UScellular serves, $1,000 or less and have a Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM) focus.

To provide better accessibility and equity to STEM learning, classrooms that receive UScellular funding will be in communities where 90% or more of the students are from low-income households.

The $100,000 donation from UScellular will take place this summer to help teachers prepare for the return of students to classrooms in the fall, with 10% of the funding going towards projects that directly address summer school needs. According to a recent DonorsChoose survey, technology materials are in highest demand for both in-person and remote instruction.

“Our company cares passionately about our local communities,” continued Waddell. “It’s through organizations like DonorsChoose that we’re able to build better communities and support educators who are critical to the success of youth across the country.”

UScellular has a longstanding commitment to supporting its local communities through donations and volunteerism.

Since 2009, the company has donated more than $20.7 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://www.uscellular.com/get-to-know-us/community-outreach.