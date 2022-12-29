Urban hike on New Year’s Eve to focus on 1894 fire in Marion

On one Sunday morning, about 11 a.m., a fire started in a dilapidated building behind the Marion courthouse. Within hours, the entire business district along Main Street was leveled. Seventeen Marion families whose homes were close to the inferno were left homeless.

The big fire of 1894 will be the focus of the New Year’s Eve urban hike this year. The hike will explore some of the history of the event and, of course, discuss some of the local architecture.

Join the hike at the New Year’s Eve festivities, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marion, for a hike that will reveal some of the history, architecture and people of our town, according to a news release.

The hike will start in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo Bank at 145 N. Main St. at 9:30 p.m. It will be a very pleasant one-mile hike along Main and Morgan streets. There will be ample time for questions with plenty of stops. The hike will be led by Chuck Abernathy, former county manager and the current economic development director, and Jim Williams, author of the popular McDowell News feature “Afield in WNC,” according to the news release.

Please wear your reflective clothing, grab a flashlight, if you have one, and join Abernathy and Williams for an hour or so of “informal conversation and a tour of our town from a perspective that might be just a little different than you have ever seen. Most of all, plan to have some fun with your neighbors and friends.”