UPDATED: McDowell County authorities help in search for missing Asheville man

McDowell County authorities on Thursday participated in a search for a missing Asheville man whose car was last seen in the Curtis Creek area.

The family of Gabe Focaracci is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his safe return. Focaracci has been missing since Friday, June 24. His car was found on Tuesday, July 12, on Curtis Creek Road in McDowell County. A search for Focaracci is ongoing, according to a news release.

Focaracci, 20, of Asheville, was reported missing by his family and was last seen on June 24. He was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on Sunday, June 26, but never showed up. He has also not shown up for work since last month, according to a Facebook post from the Asheville Police Department.

The McDowell News’ news partner, WSOCTV, spoke to Focaracci’s mother, who said their son was an outdoorsman.

“He loved to be outdoors,” said Rochelle Focaracci. “He would try any of the trails in North Carolina. I just don’t even know. I don’t know what has happened to him.”

Volunteers from around the area were searching for Focaracci along the rocky terrain near where his car was found this week in the Pisgah National Forest.

Rescuers told WSOCTV a cadaver dog was brought to the scene, but there still was no sign of him. His family was thankful for the help.

“We just want Gabe back,” said Linann Stephen, Gabe’s grandmother. “We have been searching so hard. Every day we go out and we do something that is looking forward to getting Gabe back.”

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a 2004 Toyota Solara, which was found on Curtis Creek Road in McDowell.

Anyone that has been in the Curtis Creek area in the past month and may have seen something that may be related to Focaracci’s disappearance is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2237.

They can also contact the Asheville Police Department with an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also contact APD at 828-252-1110.

On June 30, Focaracci's family posted this message on Facebook:

"This is our son, Gabe Focaracci. He has been missing since last Friday, June 24th from the Asheville, NC area. He went to work on Friday (as reported by his employer) & then he went to the Ingles grocery store located at 669 Haywood Road (the manager there viewed video of Gabe food shopping by himself & then walking to his car by himself-there did not appear to be anyone else in the car with him). His roommates last saw him on Friday morning before work. Gabe had plans to go to a concert with a couple of his roommates on Sunday evening (June 26). When he didn’t show they became even more concerned. Gabe has never missed work – so when he didn’t show up on Monday (June 27) his boss became worried because it is very unlike Gabe. I’m begging you all to please help us locate our son- we are so very desperate to find him. Please share this information/the photos everywhere possible. If you see him or his car, please contact the Asheville Police Dept by calling (828) 252-1110. Most important please pray for Gabe's safety."