UPDATED: MACA show features works by McDowell High art students

Class acts

MACA show features works by McDowell High art students

The work of McDowell High School art students is now on display at the MACA gallery in downtown Marion. A reception on Thursday opened the show at the McDowell Arts Council Association center in Marion. It will run now through Feb. 15.

This is one of the hand-painted tables on display at the exhibit of McDowell High students’ artwork.

The current gallery exhibit at MACA features the mixed-media work of students enrolled this year in the Art III and Art IV classes at McDowell High School, according to an online announcement. “For the first time since 2019 we’re back having a gallery show, in person, and this year feels like being back in so many ways,” said Cristi Shaw, MHS art instructor and curator of the show.

The in-person exhibit features, in addition to the 14 chairs, three hand-painted tables and a classroom collaborative portrait of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“The unique feature of this show are the 14 hand-painted vintage chairs, each inspired by a major work of art or artist, chosen by the students.” Over the past two years, student art has been featured through online exhibits at www.mcdowellarts.org/gallery. The in-person exhibit features, in addition to the 14 chairs, three hand-painted tables, a classroom collaborative portrait of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, another of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, a wall of charcoal and pastel still-life works, and botanical student pottery.

The exhibit features a wall of charcoal and pastel still-life works.

Students exhibiting work in the show include Malcom Wise, Hailey Morgan, Elisabeth Alvarado, Lacy Smith, Madelyn Shedlock, Jada McDonald, Trinity Kirkland, Linen Owens, Chloe Rusnak, Deja Casillas, Avery Graham, Lacy Ray, Mason Brockner, Ximena Magallan, Molly Allison, Yesenia Bautista and Mia Conners, according to the online announcement.

The unique feature of this show are the 14 hand-painted vintage chairs, each inspired by a major work of art or artist, chosen by the students.
There is also botanical student pottery in the exhibit. This work is by student Hailey Morgan.
There is also botanical student pottery in the exhibit. This work is by student Linen Owens.
There is also botanical student pottery in the exhibit. This work is by student Molly Allison.

The gallery is at 50 S. Main St. in Marion.

The unique feature of this show at the MACA gallery are the 14 hand-painted vintage chairs, each inspired by a major work of art or artist, chosen by the students from McDowell High School. There are also hand-painted tables.

