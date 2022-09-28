UPDATE: Wreck on U.S. 221 North results in seven people injured

Seven people were transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville Wednesday morning after they were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on U.S. 221 North in the Woodlawn community.

The wreck happened at 8:31 a.m. near the Woodlawn park and picnic area. Trooper Josh Settlemyre with the N.C. Highway Patrol said to The McDowell News that this wreck involved three vehicles and seven people were injured.

A 2008 BMW car was traveling southbound on U.S. 221. Hector Martinez, 30, of Burnsville was the driver of that car and he had no passengers. A 2005 Ford Econoline van was traveling northbound in the left lane of U.S. 221. Sigfredo Valasquez, 30, of Weaverville was the driver of the van and he had five passengers. They are Tabora Myrza Panecy, 26; Melvin Giovanni, 21; Jonathan Valasquez, 27; Bryan Canales, 24; Jerson Espino (date of birth unknown at this time. All five passengers are from Buncombe County.

A 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound in the right lane of U.S. 221. Juan Antonio Duarte Garcia, 35, of Sidney, Iowa was the driver of the tractor-trailer, according to Settlemyre.

Valasquez's van and Garcia's tractor-trailer were traveling north side by side on U.S. 221.

The BMW driven by Martinez crossed over into the northbound lanes of U.S. 221. Valasquez tried to avoid a collision and he merged his van into the next lane and struck the tractor-trailer. Valasquez’s van was also struck head-on by Martinez’s BMW, according to Settlemyre.

All of the people involved in this wreck except for Garcia were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville. Martinez was airlifted by MAMA helicopter to Mission Hospital in Asheville, where he is in critical condition, said Settlemyre.

Six other patients are being transported by ground ambulance to the trauma center at Mission, according to Emergency Services Director Will Kehler.

The wreck is still under investigation and charges are pending, said Settlemyre.

Numerous local emergency agencies responded to this wreck, which shut down traffic in both directions on U.S. 221 North for two hours or more.