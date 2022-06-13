UPDATE: Two-vehicle wreck south of Marion kills one, injures others

A South Carolina woman was killed in a wreck that happened Saturday on N.C. 226 South in the Dysartsville community of McDowell County.

At 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Michelle Black, 49, of Williston, S.C., was traveling northward on N.C. 226 South in her Mazda SUV when she traveled left of center on the two-lane highway. Her SUV collided head-on with a Toyota SUV driven by Stephen Detwiler, 32, of Charlotte. He was traveling southward, according to First Sgt. J.E. Reid of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene of the crash at 10632 N.C. 226 South and pronounced Black dead at the scene. She was traveling alone.

Detwiler had two passengers with him. He and one of his passengers were airlifted to Mission Hospital in Asheville and a third patient was transported by ground ambulance to Mission Hospital, according to Adrienne Rivera Jones, deputy director of McDowell EMS.

According to emergency radio traffic, one of the victims was a 7-year-old child.

Conditions of those transported were not known as of Monday.

Emergency workers set up a helicopter landing zone near Tater Town Loop for two choppers. The crash happened close to McCormick Motor Sports and Towing on N.C. 226 South.

The responding agencies were McDowell EMS, Dysartsville Fire Department, McDowell Rescue and the N.C. Highway Patrol, according to Jones.