UPDATE: Two people killed, five others transported for injuries in Sunday wreck in Marion

Two people were killed — the 53-year-old driver of a pickup truck and a 10-year-old passenger of an SUV — and two other people were airlifted to regional hospitals following a two-vehicle wreck on East Court Street on Sunday evening near the WestRock plant in Marion.

Three other people were injured and they were transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

The wreck happened at 5:18 p.m. Sunday at the 1600 block of East Court Street near the WestRock plant.

Emergency personnel responded to a collision involving two vehicles at that location. A total of seven patients were involved in the incident. Paramedics pronounced two patients dead at the scene. Two patients were airlifted in critical condition by MAMA with Mission Hospital in Asheville and Med Center Air, which operates three helicopter bases that serve North and South Carolina. A landing zone was established near Clinchfield Baptist Church on East Court Street. Three additional patients were transported by emergency personnel to Mission Hospital Trauma Center in Asheville with serious injuries, according to Emergency Services Director Will Kehler.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 2005 Ford, driven by John Russell, 53, of Marion, was traveling east on U.S. 70 and crossed the center line. Russell’s Ford struck a 2018 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle, driven by Juana Guardian, 31, of Marion, who was travelling west on U.S. 70.

As a result of this collision, Russell, the sole occupant of the 2005 Ford, and a 10-year-old juvenile, a backseat passenger of the 2018 Chevrolet, were killed in the wreck, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.

Baltazar Ortiz and a 4-year-old-juvenile, who were passengers in the 2018 Chevrolet, remain in critical condition at Mission Hospital in Asheville. The remaining three juveniles from the 2018 Chevrolet were transported and treated at Mission Hospital in Asheville, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigating officers with the Marion Police Department are trying to determine why Russell’s vehicle crossed the center line. Witnesses on the scene reported they observed Russell’s vehicle crossing the double yellow line on at least three occasions prior to the collision. Toxicology testing is being conducted on Russell, to determine if any impairment was a contributing factor in this collision, according to the news release from MPD.

U.S. 70 East was closed for approximately three hours and reopened at 8:30 p.m. As the investigation continues, further information will be released.

The Marion Police Department would like to thank the multiple agencies that assisted in this incident. Agencies on scene included the Marion Fire Department, Nebo Fire Department, McDowell EMS, McDowell Rescue, Marion Police Department, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Wildlife and McDowell Emergency Management.

“This is a tragic incident that has affected both families, and our thoughts and prayers are with all involved,” said Police Chief Allen Lawrence.