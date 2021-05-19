Update: Two more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported just two additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel COVID-19. The county's positivity rate -- or how many tests turn out to be positive -- was down to 6.6%

Statewide, Wednesday's data showed 969 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total stood at 993,547. There were a total of 18,517 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 4.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.

The latest local report shows McDowell with a total number of 5,135 positive cases since the pandemic began last year.

There have been 45,040 tests conducted, 39,863 negative results and 42 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 43 individuals in quarantine, 5,015 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 6.6%, according to a news release.

Residents in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.