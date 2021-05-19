Update: Two more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported just two additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel COVID-19. The county's positivity rate -- or how many tests turn out to be positive -- was down to 6.6%
Statewide, Wednesday's data showed 969 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total stood at 993,547. There were a total of 18,517 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 4.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
The latest local report shows McDowell with a total number of 5,135 positive cases since the pandemic began last year.
There have been 45,040 tests conducted, 39,863 negative results and 42 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 43 individuals in quarantine, 5,015 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 6.6%, according to a news release.
Residents in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
Appointments are available for the upcoming Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Wednesday, May 26 at the McDowell County Health Department.
This clinic will be by appointment only. First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. Due to decreasing demand, mass vaccination clinics will no longer be held at Grace Community Church.
Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound residents can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 15,370
• Second doses: 14,237
• Total Doses administered: 29,607
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
North Carolina has recorded 12,938 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 27 from Tuesday's report.
There were 820 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's the same number as on Monday.
As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, more than 7.95 million doses have been administered statewide.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 32.79 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 19,483 from the day before. The CDC also reported 518 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 583,596.
The News & Record of Greensboro contributed to this report.