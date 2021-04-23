Update: Two more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Friday, the McDowell County Health Department reported two additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,013 positive cases. There have been 43,494 tests conducted, 38,413 negative results and 68 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 72 individuals in quarantine, 4,864 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 11.2%, according to a news release.

The latest number means that McDowell County reported 49 more cases in one week. On Friday, April 16, the county had 4,964 cases.

The spread of COVID-19 continues to impact our community. Please continue to practice social distancing, wear your mask when around others, and wash your hands often.

Upcoming Vaccine Clinic (No Appointment Needed): Friday, April 23rd from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals 16 years of age and older. The Moderna vaccine is approved for individuals 18 years of age and older.