UPDATE: Truck overturns in Bojangle's drive-thru in Marion

Emergency workers responding to a call at Bojangle’s on Sugar Hill Road in Marion Wednesday morning arrived to find a truck on its side in the drive-thru lane.

According to a report from the Marion Police Department, William Hugh Nance Jr. , 75 of Lincolnton, was backing out of a parking spot, accelerated in reverse and struck the curb. The vehicle, a 2001 Dodge truck, rolled over on to its driver’s side and struck the building.

Rescue workers and the Marion Fire Department also responded to the scene. According to emergency radio traffic, the driver was entrapped in the truck.

Rescue workers cut off the top to get him out. According to the police report, Nance was not seriously hurt but he was admitted to Mission Hospital in Asheville for an overnight stay.

A person commenting on The McDowell News Facebook page that she was nearly part of the accident, which occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

“We were almost (hit) by this truck,” wrote Susan Adkins, who said she was turning to go into the drive-thru and had to slam on the brakes to keep from being struck.

Damage to the Dodge truck was estimated at $8,000. Damage to the Bojangle’s building was estimated at $600. No charges were filed, according to the report.