High winds wreaked havoc across McDowell County on Saturday, toppling trees and bringing down power lines. Thousands of homes and businesses lost electricity, and many remained without it into Sunday.
Emergency personnel responded to 67 storm related incidents on Saturday due to high winds that affected the county, according to Emergency Services Director Will Kehler.
One structure was damaged after a tree fell on a house. No injuries or fatalities occurred. The majority of incidents reported involved trees and power lines.
As of 7 a.m. on Sunday, 992 locations in McDowell were still without power. All roads are open, including Sugar Hill Road near I-40 where a large tree had blocked the road.
Maximum Recorded Wind Gusts:
Ashford North Cove Fire Dept. - 41 mph
People are also reading…
Crooked Creek Fire Dept. - 39 mph
Dysartsville Fire Dept. - 44 mph
Glenwood Fire Dept. - 37 mph
Hankins Fire Dept. - 33 mph
Lake Tahoma - 48 mph
Emergency Ops Center - 33 mph
Marion Fire Dept. - 40 mph
Nebo Fire Dept. - Data pending
Old Fort Fire Dept. - 43 mph
PG Fire Dept. - 40 mph
Sugar Hill Fire Dept. - 44 mph
Woodlawn Fire Dept. - 44 mph
To report a power outage:
Duke Energy
1-800-769-3766
Rutherford Electric
1-800-521-0920