High winds wreaked havoc across McDowell County on Saturday, toppling trees and bringing down power lines. Thousands of homes and businesses lost electricity, and many remained without it into Sunday.

Emergency personnel responded to 67 storm related incidents on Saturday due to high winds that affected the county, according to Emergency Services Director Will Kehler.

One structure was damaged after a tree fell on a house. No injuries or fatalities occurred. The majority of incidents reported involved trees and power lines.

As of 7 a.m. on Sunday, 992 locations in McDowell were still without power. All roads are open, including Sugar Hill Road near I-40 where a large tree had blocked the road.

Maximum Recorded Wind Gusts:

Ashford North Cove Fire Dept. - 41 mph

Crooked Creek Fire Dept. - 39 mph

Dysartsville Fire Dept. - 44 mph

Glenwood Fire Dept. - 37 mph

Hankins Fire Dept. - 33 mph

Lake Tahoma - 48 mph

Emergency Ops Center - 33 mph

Marion Fire Dept. - 40 mph

Nebo Fire Dept. - Data pending

Old Fort Fire Dept. - 43 mph

PG Fire Dept. - 40 mph

Sugar Hill Fire Dept. - 44 mph

Woodlawn Fire Dept. - 44 mph

To report a power outage:

Duke Energy

1-800-769-3766

Rutherford Electric

1-800-521-0920