UPDATE: Soldier from Marion killed in military vehicle accident remembered by friends

A young soldier from Marion is being remembered for his achievements as an athlete and his devotion to our country.

Spc. Luis Herrera, 23, of Marion died Thursday of last week from injuries sustained in a military vehicle accident while conducting routine military training on Fort Bragg. Three additional soldiers were involved in that military vehicle accident. One soldier was treated at Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) and released. The other two soldiers were admitted for treatment and observation. The names of the other soldiers injured are being withheld in accordance with privacy guidelines, according to a news release from the U.S. Army.

Herrera is survived by his wife, parents, family and friends.

“Our thoughts and prayers, along with the paratroopers of ‘Geronimo’ 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, are with Spc. Herrera’s wife and loved ones as we mourn the loss of Luis,” said Capt. Daigoroh Abreu, his company commander. “Big Lou’s’ presence was a gift to us all, and his radiant smile brought warmth to all who knew him.”

Herrera was assigned to Raider Company, 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

“Spc. Herrera was an exceptional paratrooper and an engaged friend to all those who knew him. Luis was a soldier’s soldier who always led by example and never missed a chance to leave a positive impact on those around him,” said Col. Theodore Kleisner, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. “Our brigade was made better by the selfless service of Spc. Herrera. The leaders and paratroopers of 1st Brigade Combat Team are committed to ensuring every resource is available to his family and peers to help them through this difficult time.”

The 2-501st Parachute Infantry Regiment will host a memorial for Spc. Herrera in the coming weeks.

Tim Hutchins was Herrera’s wrestling coach at McDowell High School.

“I’m speaking at his funeral,” said Hutchins to The McDowell News. “It’s going to be tough. I’ve now lost six of my former wrestlers that I was close with. They weren’t supposed to go before me.”

Herrera wrestled in three weight classes: the 189 and 220 weight classes and the heavyweight class. He was also a student in Hutchins’ cabinet-making class.

“He was just a great kid and I considered him to be one of my best friends,” said Hutchins to The McDowell News.

Hutchins and his wife bought a farm house in North Cove that needed a lot of renovation. Herrera and other young men from McDowell High helped out with fixing the house up. They would have supper and hang out by the fire in the evening. A real close group a close knit group.

Herrera excelled at wrestling. He was conference champion in heavyweight during his junior year and also a regional runner-up and a state tournament qualifier.

“Luis was very popular on the team, kind of the center of the team,” said Hutchins. “He never failed to do what I asked him to do and never failed to bring out a laugh every day I was with him. Everyone that knew him as a friend are better people because of the time they had with him. He never hesitated to help me with any work I needed help with. Just a great person all around. It’s such a tragic loss for those that knew him.”

“He was also a great athlete for his size,” Hutchins added. “He could do things that most people his size could not do. He would have excelled in any sport he wanted to do. I’m glad he chose wrestling.”

In addition, Hutchins took Herrera to the Skills USA state furniture and cabinet making contest.

Hutchins has a background in the military so he encouraged Herrera and other wrestlers at McDowell High to consider a career in the armed services. He said Herrera always talked about joining the N.C. Highway Patrol someday in the future.

After graduating from McDowell High, Herrera enlisted into the U.S. Army in November 2017, as an infantryman, and he served two deployments to Kuwait. His military awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, two Army Achievement Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge, according to the news release.

“I just considered Luis, like so many others, a friend and a brother,” said Hutchins to The McDowell News. “He will be truly missed. A huge loss to our wrestling family.”

The circumstances surrounding last week’s military vehicle accident are still under investigation.

The military vehicle accident involving a Humvee occurred in the Fort Bragg training area at around noon Thursday, April 28. No other details can be provided and it is still an active investigation. For the sake of the integrity of the investigation no other details are available, said a spokesman for the Army.

His fellow soldiers have created a GoFundMe page to help with any costs that the family comes across during this sudden and tragic accident. As of Monday afternoon, the page raised $10,311 out of a $25,000 goal. You can visit it at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mmdz63-luis-herrera?fbclid=IwAR0vIow-qkbqzmqTaTeQsuBESoBNEgZOT3fM8ppWJJdAIPvG35GJUseQEp4