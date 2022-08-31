UPDATE: Section of downtown Marion closed due to gas leak

As of 3:10 p.m. today, crews with Dominion Energy are still working to repair a natural gas leak in downtown Marion that resulted in evacuations along a block of South Main Street and South Logan Street.

Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel said the call about the gas leak came in around noon today. A construction crew was doing some work behind the Suttles building and accidentally hit a natural gas line there.

The Marion Police Department, the city of Marion’s Public Works Department and the Marion Fire Department closed off the lower part of Logan from West Court Street to West Henderson Street. McDowell County Emergency Management has been on the scene as well. Businesses along the lower section of Logan Street and the section of South Main Street near the Suttles building were all told to evacuate, said McDaniel.

No one has been hurt in this incident, he added.

The gas line has been shut off by Dominion Energy and a crew from Dominion is working to repair the line as of 3:10 p.m. today. McDaniel said he and other authorities are waiting on a technician from Dominion Energy who will determine if the buildings in that section of the downtown are safe to re-enter.