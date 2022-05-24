UPDATE: Part of Marion City Square’s roof collapses during heavy rains

Marion firefighters and emergency officials responded to a partial roof collapse at the Marion City Square during the heavy rains on Monday evening.

The Marion Fire Department and other emergency units responded at 7:15 p.m. to a structure collapse in the former Burke’s Outlet building in the shopping center at 500 N. Main St.

Firefighters and the city of Marion’s building inspector evaluated the scene. A section of the roof for the former Burke’s Outlet caved in and heavy rain poured into the empty building.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found the roof of the building had collapsed from an excessive amount of rain gathering on the roof. The collapsed ruptured a sprinkler system pipe on the inside of the building, causing additional flooding and damage to the roof and walls of the building, according to a news release.

Officials determined that this damage made the building unsafe for occupation. All tenants of the buildings were evacuated.

The city of Marion’s Public Works Department assisted with shutting off the sprinkler system. Duke Energy also disconnected the power to the whole complex due to the safety of all the tenants in the shopping center.

Marion Fire Department contacted the building’s owner to let him know of the damage and what steps would need to be taken next.

Before the structure can be reoccupied, the building’s owner will need to hire an engineer to assess the damage to the building and advise what repairs are needed. The owner will then need to get the proper permits to start the repair process.

No one was injured in Monday’s roof collapse.

Marion firefighters were on scene for about three hours. On scene providing assistance was McDowell Emergency Management, McDowell EMS, McDowell Rescue, Marion Police Department, city of Marion Public Works and City of Marion Building Inspections, according to the news release.

The entire Marion City Square was closed on Tuesday. That includes the Rose’s store, which is in a separate building.

On Tuesday, Emergency Services Director William Kehler said some parts of McDowell County have received more 6 1/2 inches of rain since Saturday.

There were numerous calls for downed trees and power lines that were reported over the past 72 hours. However, no injuries occurred as a result of the heavy rain.

“Other than the incident at Marion City Square, no other major incidents were reported,” Kehler on Tuesday. “Widespread flooding was not observed with this storm as creek and river stream gauges remained well below flood stage.”