UPDATE: Overturned tractor-trailer on Old Fort Mountain

A wreck involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Old Fort Mountain resulted in injuries for two people and the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 being shut down Wednesday evening.

The call about the wreck came in at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. It happened at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain on I-40 near mile marker 72.

A tractor-trailer hauling frozen food overturned and struck another vehicle at the bottom of the mountain. Two patients had to be extricated from the crash and they were transported by ground ambulance to Mission Hospital in Asheville, according to Emergency Services Director Will Kehler.

Emergency personnel, the N.C. Department of Transportation and wrecker operators worked as fast as possible to clear the incident.

Jim Tomes, 66, of Old Fort was the driver of the car that got hit by the tractor-trailer. He was driving a Toyota Prius sedan when he was struck. Both he and his Yorkshire terrier dog that was traveling with him survived the accident.

Tomes was driving eastward down the mountain on his way home to Old Fort. He works in Weaverville. Bella, his dog, traveled with him in a bed in the passenger’s seat.

Tomes said on Thursday he heard from the law enforcement report that the driver of the tractor-trailer had lost his brakes going down the mountain and rather than going into the sand ramp, the driver chose to stay on the highway.

“He made a judgment call he thought he could make,” said Tomes of the driver of the tractor-trailer.

The tractor-tractor rolled over and hit Tomes’ car. He was able to grab his dog Bella but he was pinned inside the Toyota Prius. He said it took less than 30 minutes for emergency workers to get him and his dog out of the crumpled up car. He was transported by ambulance to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Both he and Bella are doing well after that frightening experience.

“The only injury I have is a small cut on the back of my right hand,” he said to The McDowell News on Thursday. “Everything caved in around me and I was pinned in and I don’t even have a bruise. I am a little sore but I am OK.”

As for the driver of the tractor-trailer, Tomes said he heard that man suffered three broken ribs and is still in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He said the driver worked for a trucking company called USA Movers of Casper, Wyo.

The responding agencies were McDowell EMS, Old Fort Fire Department, McDowell Rescue, McDowell Emergency Management, Black Mountain Fire Department, McDowell Sheriff’s Office, Old Fort Police Department, state DOT and the N.C. Highway Patrol.