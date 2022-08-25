UPDATE: Overturned tractor-trailer causes wreck on Old Fort Mountain

A wreck involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Old Fort Mountain resulted in injuries for two people and the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 being shut down Wednesday evening.

The call about the wreck came in at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. It happened at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain on I-40 near mile marker 72.

A tractor-trailer hauling frozen food overturned and struck another vehicle at the bottom of the mountain. Two patients had to be extricated from the crash and they were transported by ground ambulance to Mission Hospital in Asheville, according to Emergency Services Director Will Kehler.

Emergency personnel, the N.C. Department of Transportation and wrecker operators worked as fast as possible to clear the incident.

The responding agencies were McDowell EMS, Old Fort Fire Department, McDowell Rescue, McDowell Emergency Management, Black Mountain Fire Department, McDowell Sheriff’s Office, Old Fort Police Department, state DOT and the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Additional details about this wreck were not available as of Thursday morning.