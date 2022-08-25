 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured editor's pick

UPDATE: Overturned tractor-trailer causes wreck on Old Fort Mountain

  • Updated
  • 0
Overturned tractor-trailer causes wreck on Old Fort Mountain

The eastbound lanes were shut down for a while Wednesday evening because of the crash. Emergency personnel, the N.C. Department of Transportation and wrecker operators worked as fast as possible to clear the incident.

 FACEBOOK

A wreck involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Old Fort Mountain resulted in injuries for two people and the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 being shut down Wednesday evening.

The call about the wreck came in at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. It happened at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain on I-40 near mile marker 72.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A tractor-trailer hauling frozen food overturned and struck another vehicle at the bottom of the mountain. Two patients had to be extricated from the crash and they were transported by ground ambulance to Mission Hospital in Asheville, according to Emergency Services Director Will Kehler.

Emergency personnel, the N.C. Department of Transportation and wrecker operators worked as fast as possible to clear the incident.

The responding agencies were McDowell EMS, Old Fort Fire Department, McDowell Rescue, McDowell Emergency Management, Black Mountain Fire Department, McDowell Sheriff’s Office, Old Fort Police Department, state DOT and the N.C. Highway Patrol.

People are also reading…

Additional details about this wreck were not available as of Thursday morning.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds killed in catastrophic flooding in Pakistan

Recommended for you