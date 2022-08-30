UPDATE: Overturned tractor-trailer blocks N.C. 226 North in McDowell for around an hour

An overturned tractor-trailer shut down N.C. 226 North on Coxes Creek Mountain for around an hour on Monday.

At around 5 p.m., a tractor-trailer turned over on N.C. 226 North. The driver was transported to Spruce Pine Community Hospital in stable condition. The truck was hauling approximately 36,000 pounds of sand. The roadway reopened around 6 p.m., according to Emergency Medical Services Director Will Kehler.

Agencies there were on the scene include Woodlawn-Sevier Fire Department, Ashford-North Cove Fire Department, McDowell EMS, McDowell Emergency Management, the N.C. Department of Transportation, Mitchell County EMS, Parkway Fire & Rescue and the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Additional details about this incident were not available Tuesday afternoon.