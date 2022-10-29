UPDATE: One person killed in crash at the intersection of US 64 and NC 226 South in McDowell

UPDATE: 4:22 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
The McDowell News received the following update from McDowell County Services Director William Kehler.
Incident Time: 12:01 p.m.
Incident Location: US 64 near NC 226 South (Dysartsville)
Details: This incident involved three vehicles with one catching on fire after the collision. A total of four patients were involved in the crash. One patient was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS paramedics. Two patients were found to be in critical condition, with one being airlifted by MAMA and the other patient transported by ground ambulance to Mission. One additional patient suffered minor injuries and was transported to UNC Blue Ridge in Morganton. Emergency personnel requested a second helicopter from Spartanburg and Hickory, however weather conditions prevented the helicopters from flying. MAMA landed near NC 226 South and Trinity Church Loop.
Agencies on Scene:
McDowell EMS, Dysartsville Fire Dept., McDowell Rescue, McDowell Emergency Management, McDowell County Sheriff's Office, NC Highway Patrol, Burke County EMS, and Brendletown Fire Dept.
***
12:21 p.m.
A serious vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of US 64 and NC 226 South in McDowell County around noon on Saturday, according to emergency radio traffic.
Three vehicles were involved and some caught fire, according to reports. In addition to units from McDowell, responders from Burke County were headed to the scene.
Emergency workers shut down U.S. 64 at Fortune Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.
An emergency medical helicopter was called to the scene with a landing zone set up at Trinity Church Loop.
This is a developing story.