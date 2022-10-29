UPDATE: One person killed in crash at the intersection of US 64 and NC 226 South in McDowell

Details: This incident involved three vehicles with one catching on fire after the collision. A total of four patients were involved in the crash. One patient was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS paramedics. Two patients were found to be in critical condition, with one being airlifted by MAMA and the other patient transported by ground ambulance to Mission. One additional patient suffered minor injuries and was transported to UNC Blue Ridge in Morganton. Emergency personnel requested a second helicopter from Spartanburg and Hickory, however weather conditions prevented the helicopters from flying. MAMA landed near NC 226 South and Trinity Church Loop.