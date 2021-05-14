Update: One more McDowell resident tests positive for COVID-19

On Friday, the McDowell County Health Department reported one additional McDowell County resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,120 positive cases. There have been 44,781 tests conducted, 39,642 negative results and 19 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 44 individuals in quarantine, 4,999 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 7%, according to a news release.

The latest number means that McDowell County reported 28 more cases in one week, which is a decrease from previous weeks. On Friday, May 7, the county had 5,092 cases.

The spread of COVID-19 continues to impact our community. Please continue to practice social distancing, wear your mask when around others, and wash your hands often.

Drive thru COVID-19 testing at the McDowell County Health Department will no longer be offered each week due to decreasing demand. If you need a COVID-19 test, you are encouraged to call your primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.