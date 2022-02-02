 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Old Fort man reported missing in Rutherford has been found
  • Updated
UPDATE: 7:30 pm, Feb. 2, 2022: Thomas Mark Barker has been located.

On Feb. 2, 2022, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office took a missing person’s report on Thomas Mark Barker of Old Fort.

Barker is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds. Barker has hazel eyes and light brown hair.

Barker was last seen in the area of Hickory Trail, a road in Chimney Rock.

If anyone has any information on the location of Thomas Barker, you see asked to contact Captain Jamie Keever with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-287-6084 or Crimestoppers 828-286-8477.

