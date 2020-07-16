UPDATE: Old Fort man reported missing found safe
17 missing man.png

Michael Hutchison

 SUBMITTED

Update at 6:58 p.m. -- Michael Hutchison has been located. He is safe and the McDowell County Sheriff's Office thanks the public for its help.

***

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help locating a missing Old Fort man.

Michael Hutchison, 35, was last seen at his residence on Mount Hebron Road at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

He is a white male who stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 175-180 pounds and has brown eyes, brown shaggy hair and prescription eye glasses. He is possibly driving a silver 2002 Toyota Prius with N.C. tag HAZ-8451.

Anyone with information concerning Hutchison’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.

