Update: Nine more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported nine additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,034 positive cases. There have been 43,683 tests conducted, 38,605 negative results and 44 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 70 individuals in quarantine, 4,887 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 12.2%, according to a news release.

The spread of COVID-19 continues to impact McDowell County. Health officials ask residents to continue to practice social distancing, wear your mask when around others, and wash your hands often.

Drive thru COVID-19 testing at the McDowell County Health Department will no longer be offered each week due to decreasing demand. If you need a COVID-19 test, you are encouraged to call your primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.

Upcoming Vaccine Clinic (No Appointment Needed): Friday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.