UPDATE: Missing Marion woman has been found.

UPDATE: The missing Marion woman has been located, according to The McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

****

McDowell authorities are asking for the the public’s help in locating a missing Marion woman.

Autumn Leona Terry, 20, was last seen on Mercy Lane in Marion on Thursday, April, 28.

Autumn goes by the nickname “Mousie” and was last seen leaving her residence on Mercy Lane with her boyfriend, Dalton Wayne Clontz, in a Silver 2005 Acura LT (Tag #JFV-7286) last Thursday.

She is a white female with long blonde hair, is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Detective Van Williams at 828-652-2237 or McDowell Communications at 828-652-4000.