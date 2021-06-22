UPDATE: Missing man Norman Robinson, 78, has been located uharmed

MCDOWELL NEWS
UPDATE: Norman Robinson has been located and he is safe, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning.
MISSING: Norman Robinson, 78, left on foot from Maple Hill Road in P.G. at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said late Tuesday night.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue T-shirt and black shoes.
Robinson suffers from dementia.
Anyone that sees Robinson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 652-4000
