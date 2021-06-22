 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Missing man Norman Robinson, 78, has been located uharmed
UPDATE: Missing man Norman Robinson, 78, has been located uharmed

  • Updated
062421-mmn-nws-missingman.jpg

Norman Robinson

 SUBMITTED

UPDATE: Norman Robinson has been located and he is safe, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning.

MISSING: Norman Robinson, 78, left on foot from Maple Hill Road in P.G. at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said late Tuesday night.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue T-shirt and black shoes.

Robinson suffers from dementia.

Anyone that sees Robinson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 652-4000

