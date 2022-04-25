 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Missing child found safe in western McDowell

26 missing child map.jpg

This screenshot from Google Maps shows the location of Sydney Falls Trail.

The 8-year-old boy who went missing Sunday in the Crooked Creek area of McDowell has been found safe.

Tobias "Toby" Lucky was located Monday morning and was found safe. Local emergency officials thanked the public for their assistance, according to a news release.

The child went missing near Sydney Falls Trail in the Crooked Creek area Sunday evening. According to emergency radio traffic, the child had been at a vacation home in the area.

Teams from across the region responded to a search for the missing 8-year-old beginning at around 7 p.m.

26 missing child.jpg

Tobias "Toby" Lucky

 Emergency workers used drones, dogs and UTVs to try to locate the child and searched through the night. The temperature dipped to the lower 50s.

"This rescue was a huge team effort by multiple agencies from multiple counties!" McDowell County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post.  "We are so thankful this child was not hurt and is doing well."

