UPDATE: McDowell sheriff's office says missing person has been located

4:17 p.m. Wednesday, 4/13/2002: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said the missing person has bee located.

****

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Rita Faye Cook, 60, was last seen near the intersection of N..C 226 South and Highway 64 in Union Mills at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.

Cook is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red turtleneck and blue jeans and operating a 2014 Burgundy Ford Focus with a North Carolina tag of EDX-4675, according to a news release.

Anyone who sees Cook or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 652-4000.