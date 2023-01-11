Update: McDowell Sheriff’s deputies identify suspect at tag office disturbance

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in a disturbance that happened Tuesday morning at the County Services Building.

James Lee Larry, 53, of Marion has been charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and felony possession of methamphetamine. As of Wednesday morning Larry is in the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office custody at this time with a $20,000 secured bond. There is no further information at this time as it is still an ongoing investigation, according to a news release.

Around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, law enforcement responded to an incident reported as an active shooter inside the license plate office in the lobby of the County Services Building on East Court Street in Marion.

Although the suspect was communicating threats, no one was injured in the disturbance. There are no current active threats, according to a previous news release.