UPDATE: McDowell sees week of lower reported coronavirus infections

As end of August drew near, McDowell County experienced a week of slower coronavirus infections and more people leaving quarantine. Slowing, too, were the numbers of people opting for tests.
From Friday, Aug. 21 to Friday, Aug. 28, the county saw 29 additional people test positive, one death and 53 more people emerge from quarantine after confirmed lab tests.
“We are encouraged by another day with low positive numbers,” regional Public Health Director Karen Powell said in a Friday press release announcing three new infections. “This has been the trend all week, which we like to see. The decrease in testing numbers continues to be a concern. We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID-19 symptoms to please come and get tested.”
In a bright spot, the state reported on Thursday that 136,630 people are presumed recovered based on when they were tested and whether or not they were hospitalized, according to a story by The News & Observer of Raleigh.
How many people in McDowell County and across the state have actually been infected? That may never be known because some people with the virus may recover with few or no symptoms and without being tested.
For others, though it is deadly. In North Carolina, health officials reported 22 more deaths on Friday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,652.
Powell on Friday urged McDowell residents to get tested at one of the many free-of-charge opportunities offered.
“It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus,” she said.
As of Friday, McDowell County Schools continued with its mixture of in-person and online instruction with no reports of coronavirus infections.
But at institutions of higher learning across the state, the virus was taking its toll.
According to the News & Observer, N.C. State moved to online classes after more than 700 positive tests. UNC-Chapel Hill did as well due to more than 1,000 lab-confirmed tests.
Locally, the message remained the same: Wear a face covering in public, wash your hands and maintain social distancing.
Friday’s report from the health department put the total number of positives at 750 in McDowell County. There have been 10,763 people tested with 9,652 negative results and 361 tests are pending results. On Friday, there are 110 individuals in quarantine, 615 out of quarantine and 25 deaths.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continued to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation in McDowell County. As of Friday morning, a total of 37 residents and 28 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
A majority of the 25 deaths in McDowell – 13 -- were residents at Deer Park.
A total of 19 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
Do you want to be tested? You can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide you with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
McDowell County Emergency Services has released a new interactive dashboard for COVID-19 data specific to McDowell County. It can be viewed by visiting the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-1.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 31 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department, Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 4-6 p.m.
• McDowell County Health Department, Friday, Sept. 4 from 9-11 a.m.
