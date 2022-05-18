UPDATE: McDowell Republicans choose their candidates for commission, clerk of court, DA

In the primary election, McDowell Republicans chose incumbents David Walker and Tony Brown and former Commissioner Lynn Greene as their top three candidates for County Commission. Local GOP voters gave their strong support for incumbent Melissa Adams as their candidate for the clerk of Superior Court and incumbent Ted Bell as their pick for the office of District Attorney.

In addition, Randy Branton submitted enough signatures on Tuesday to be certified as an unaffiliated candidate for sheriff of McDowell.

The following results are based on all 17 precincts in McDowell County reporting.

In the Republican primary for County Commission, Walker, who is the current vice chairman, proved to be the top vote getter with 2,710.

“I want to thank everyone who took the time to vote yesterday,” said Walker on Wednesday. “It is truly an honor to be able to represent you as a county commissioner. We have the best people in the state of North Carolina living right here in McDowell County. I look forward to working with our community partners, the city of Marion and the town of Old Fort on future projects that will benefit the people of McDowell County. Thank you again for your support, vote and prayers.”

Brown, who is the current chairman, came in a second with 2,683.

“It sends the message that there are still a lot of people who believe in me and the things that I have accomplished as a commissioner,” said Brown on Wednesday to The McDowell News. “I do appreciate the votes and the confidence of the people in me. I look forward to the next four years. I am proud of the direction our county is going. I want to keep the fire lit and keep going.”

Former Commissioner Lynn Greene placed third with 2,053 votes.

“For me, it is very humbling when you don’t even campaign,” he said on Wednesday. “It is very humbling. I am looking forward to working with the guys again.”

Incumbent Brenda Vaughn placed fourth with 2,020 while challengers Mike Seay earned 1,147 and Robert McCall got 1,025.

Because the difference between Greene and Vaughn is so close by just 33 votes, there is a possibility for a runoff or recount but that was not known for certain on Wednesday.

When contacted by The McDowell News, Vaughn said there are other ballots that have not been counted by the Board of Elections.

“Nothing is final yet so in all honesty I have not decided how I will proceed at this time,” she said.

The results from the 2022 primary election held on Tuesday, May 17 are unofficial. Provisional and supplemental absentee ballots that were received on Election Day or timely postmarked on Election Day will be counted by the McDowell County Board of Election members on Monday, May 23 at 9 a.m. The Board of Elections will hold the canvass on Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m. when the results will then be official, according to Deputy Elections Director Jane Dale Propst.

On Wednesday, Propst said it is not known whether there will be a runoff or a recount between Greene and Vaughn. The guidelines for a runoff in North Carolina can be found at N.C. General Statutes 163-293, she stated.

At any rate, the top three Republican vote-getters will go on to face Democrat Phillip Price in the November election.

In the GOP primary for clerk of Superior Court, incumbent Melissa Adams easily won the party’s nomination with 3,357 while challenger Geneva “Jennie” Rhom received 1,009.

“Thank you McDowell County for trusting me with another four years as your clerk of Superior Court,” said Adams to The McDowell News. “I am honored and humbled with the overwhelming support I received.”

Since no Democrat filed to run for the clerk of court, the GOP primary is the deciding election for this office.

Another high-profile race locally was the GOP primary for district attorney. Here in McDowell, incumbent Ted Bell won 3,028 while challenger Krinn Evans got 1,365. Across District 41 (both McDowell and Rutherford), Bell got 7,562 and Evans got 4,871.

“I am humbled by the support of the community, and grateful to all of the people in our office whose hard work every day over the last four years made this result possible,” said Bell to The McDowell News. “I am thankful and blessed for the opportunity to continue serving as the district attorney, and will continue to work hard to serve all of the people of our district.”

Since no Democrat filed to run for DA, the GOP primary is the deciding election for this office.

Another race of local interest was the contest for District Court judge. Here in McDowell, incumbent Republican Ellen Shelley got 2,606 votes while challenger Anthony Morrow got 1,525 votes. Across District 29A, Shelley received 6,472 while Morrow garnered 5,034.

Since no Democrat filed to run for the judgeship, the GOP primary is the deciding election for this office.

In addition to the primary, Randy Branton collected enough signatures to be certified as an unaffiliated candidate for sheriff of McDowell County, according to Propst.

Under state law, Branton or any other person wanting to run unaffiliated had to get 4% of the total number of registered voters as of the beginning of this year in order to become a candidate. The petition had to be submitted to the Board of Elections by noon on Tuesday and Branton delivered enough signatures.

“I would like to thank my wife who has worked together with me diligently on obtaining the required registered voters signatures and going above the required amount,” said Branton to The McDowell News in an online message. “I also want to thank the great citizens of our county who signed their names on my petition. The citizens have made clear they are wanting a change and I look forward to taking this campaign to the November election as McDowell County’s first unaffiliated candidate for sheriff. I thank God for the opportunity he has given me to be in a position to bring much needed changes in our county and together we can Make McDowell Great Again!!!”

In the race for the U.S. House, incumbent Madison Cawthorn did not win the GOP primary for the 11th Congressional District seat. He lost to fellow N.C. Sen. Chuck Edwards in the districtwide primary. But here in McDowell, Cawthorn won with 1,710 votes while former Marion resident Matthew Burril got 1,090 votes.

Edwards will go on to face Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, who won in the primary districtwide. Beach-Ferrara also won with McDowell Democrats and led with 489 votes locally.

McDowell County is now split into different N.C. House districts so there was not just one Republican ballot. The ballot depends on where the voter lives in the county.

Two Republicans were seeking the nomination of their party for the District 46 seat in the N.C. Senate. They were Mark Crawford and Warren Daniel. This race appears on both GOP ballots.

Daniel won with 2,053 votes while Crawford got 1,964 votes.

But some parts of McDowell are now in District 113 for the N.C. House of Representatives. Two Republicans sought the nomination of their party for the District 113 seat in the N.C. House of Representatives. They were Jake Johnson and David Rogers.

Johnson emerged as the winner with 393 votes while Rogers earned 257.

As for the Democratic primary in McDowell, only the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives appeared on the local ballot.

On Tuesday, 5,621 voters turned out at the 17 precincts in McDowell County, which resulted in a 19.22% turnout of the total number of registered voters. Propst said this was a good turnout for a primary election. A total of 1,804 voters voted during the early one-stop period, or an 8% turnout.

For more information, contact the McDowell County Board of Elections at 659-0834 or visit https://mcdowellcountyncboe.gov/