UPDATE: McDowell High School Class of 2022 graduates

McDowell High School held graduation for the Class of 2022 on Friday, June 10 at McDowell High Stadium.
Speaking at graduation were Valedictorian Mackenzie Waugh, Student Body President Jesse Barrier and Senior Class President Tyce Thompson. McDowell High School recognized the top 2% of the graduating class: Mackenzie Waugh, Landry Kazee, Carly Lyons and Joseph Moss.
“Congratulations to the Class of 2022! McDowell County Schools is certainly proud of their accomplishments,” said outgoing Superintendent Mark Garrett. “It is our wish that each and every graduate used this milestone as momentum to go pursue their passions and add value to their communities. It has been an honor to serve them and watch them grow.”
For a list of graduates and more pictures, see page B1. We also highlight graduations from McDowell Early College and the McDowell Academy for Innovation, which were held last month.