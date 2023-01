Tonight’s (Friday, Jan. 27) scheduled varsity and junior varsity basketball games at McDowell High School with North Buncombe have been postponed until Wednesday, Feb. 8 due to sickness.

Multiple players and coaches within the two basketball programs at MHS are dealing with flu-like systems as of Friday morning. Start time for the make-up games on Feb. 8 is 4 p.m. at Titan Gymnasium.