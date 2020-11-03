UPDATE: McDowell COVID-19 cases top 1.300; 14 new cases reported Tuesday

Local outbreaks

Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 22 staff and 57 residents have tested positive. A total of 26 residents and 14 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of two residents have died due to COVID-19.

• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 15 staff and 3 inmates have tested positive

• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of four staff and tw inmates have tested positive. Currently, there are three recovered staff members and two recovered inmates.

• Deer Park Outbreak #2: Four staff members have tested positive and 0 residents.