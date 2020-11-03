UPDATE: McDowell COVID-19 cases top 1.300; 14 new cases reported Tuesday

By Election Day 2020, more than 1,300 people in McDowell County had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, local health officials announced.
The McDowell County Health Department said on Tuesday 14 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
This brings the total number of positives to 1,302 in McDowell County. There have been 18,678 people tested, 17,269 negative results and 107 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 116 individuals in quarantine, 1,151 out of quarantine and 35 deaths.
State numbers
As reported by the News & Observer of Raleigh, at least 278,028 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,390 have died, according to state health officials.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 1,336 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,057 the day before. The seven-day new case average on Monday was 2,327, a drop from a record of 2,370 on Sunday.
Seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday.
About 6.2% of tests were reported positive as of Saturday, the latest day for which data is available. That's higher than the 5% target set by health officials. At least 1,146 people in North Carolina were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 1,138 the day before. Sunday's preliminary hospitalization total was reported as 1,122.
Local outbreaks
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 22 staff and 57 residents have tested positive. A total of 26 residents and 14 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of two residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 15 staff and 3 inmates have tested positive
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of four staff and tw inmates have tested positive. Currently, there are three recovered staff members and two recovered inmates.
• Deer Park Outbreak #2: Four staff members have tested positive and 0 residents.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8AM – 8PM, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Nov. 6 from 9-11 a.m.
The News & Observer of Raleigh contributed to this report.
