UPDATE: McDowell County jail inmate dies in custody

A jail inmate accused of murder has died in custody, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Jose Jovanny Camarena, 26, of Nebo, was found unresponsive Wednesday morning during a routine check at the detention center.

Camarena was being held at the McDowell County Detention Center after his arrest on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 on an outstanding warrant for second degree murder.

Detention staff found Camarena unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning and immediately began administering life saving measures and EMS was called to the scene, the sheriff's office said in a news release, Camarena was transported by EMS to the McDowell Hospital where Camarena was declared deceased.

Per request of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate Camarena’s death. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

According to the arrest warrant served Monday, authorities said Camarena did "kill and murder Jonathan Kaleb Collins."

According to an obituary in The McDowell News, Collins, 23, died on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Sources in the legal community said Collins died of a drug overdose.