UPDATE: McDowell celebrates the Fourth of July. You can post your pictures here!

McDowell County spent several days celebrating America's birthday. Monday was July 4, but the festivities started days before. Tom Johnson Camping World had movie night and s'mores on Friday, followed by a car show, craft show, fireworks and more on Saturday as well as a Sunday morning church service. In Marion, the annual parade on Saturday was followed by a street dance, concert and fireworks. Old Fort's celebration included a rodeo, fireworks on Sunday and a free ice cream, watermelon slices and a special presentation by author and veteran David Rozzell at the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center’s annual Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social on Monday. Want to share your July 4 photos with our readers? Go to our Facebook page and post yours for all to see.