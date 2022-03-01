 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Marion woman reported missing has been located
UPDATE: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said on March 2, 2022 the person reported missing had been located. 

Authorities are asking the public to help them find a missing woman.

On Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 a missing person’s report was filed with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office for Samantha Lee Brasecker, from Marion, NC.

Anyone with information should contact the McDowell County Sheriff's Office or 828-652-2235 or McDowell County Communication’s at 828-652-4000 or you can call McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

