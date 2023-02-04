UPDATE: At 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, multiple media outlets reported the balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina near Myrtle Beach. It was confirmed by U.S. officials minutes later.

***

Residents in Marion and across North Carolina took to social media to say they spotted the now infamous Chinese spy balloon Saturday morning as the objected moved east in the skies above state.

Carl Landrum of Marion posted a video to Facebook, prompting comments.

"We have become the softest country in the world," said Lucas Davis.

"China will have lots of our information when we go to war with them," said Revonda West.

There were more sightings as the balloon moved east.

“Chinese spy balloon over Charlotte,” resident Matt Comer posted on Twitter, with a picture of the craft in the sky above East Charlotte. “Small white dot. Bad photo from out my second floor window. All I had was my phone.”

Many people hopped online to post pictures, including WCNC-TV weatherman Brad Panovich. He tweeted he saw it outside his South Charlotte backyard around 9:45 a.m.

The White House briefed governors on the surveillance balloon ahead of its arrival over the Charlotte area, a White House official told McClatchy. The North American Aerospace Defense Command was closely monitoring the surveillance balloon, Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said at a news conference on Friday.

It was first spotted this week over the skies of Montana. A NOAA trajectory map on Friday predicted the balloon would head from the central U.S. to above the North Carolina mountains and then just north of Charlotte, according to McClatchy.

The balloon would then travel across southeastern North Carolina to the ocean, the map showed.

At 1:45 p.m. Saturday, ground stops were issued for airports in Wilmington, Charleston and Myrtle Beach.