UPDATE: Incumbents win additional terms in Marion, Old Fort elections

In the race for the Marion City Council, incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers came out as the top vote-getter with 348 or 24.03%.

“I’d like to say how humbled I am for all the support I’ve received and the confidence the citizens of Marion have in me,” said Ayers to The McDowell News. “It’s been an enormous privilege to serve on council for the past four years and an honor to be on such a great slate of candidates to represent the city of Marion. I look forward to working hard to continue to move the city forward and also address its deficiencies. Thank you all for your great support.”

Council Member Ann Harkey was elected to a second term with 339 votes or 23.41%.

“Thank you to all of the citizens of Marion for the vote of support and confidence in me,” said Harkey to The McDowell News. “I am so excited about serving on City Council for another four years and continuing to be a cheerleader for our small businesses and a listener and doer for anyone who needs help with a problem or concern. I would like to congratulate Woody Ayers and Chet Effler for their win and look forward to working alongside of them as we take care of our city and residents.”

Challenger Chet Effler came in third with 295 votes or 20.37% but this was enough for him to win a seat on the Marion City Council.