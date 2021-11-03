UPDATE: Incumbents win additional terms in Marion, Old Fort elections

Based on the unofficial results, incumbents in the Marion and Old Fort elections were easily re-elected to additional terms and Chet Effler will be a new City Council member.
In the Marion mayoral race, long-time incumbent Mayor Steve Little was easily re-elected to another term. Little won 450 votes or 83.64% while his opponent Ocie Mayfield got just 85 votes or 15.8%.
“I am greatly honored upon being re-elected as mayor of Marion,” said Little to The McDowell News. “I appreciate the vote of confidence, and I look forward to working for the needs and interests of the people of Marion. Our businesses and our people are coming back from the doldrums of COVID and a renewed, vibrant atmosphere is already underway. One of my duties as mayor is being the ‘chief cheerleader’ for the people and businesses of Marion, something I enjoy very much.
“I congratulate Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers and Council Member Ann Harkey upon their solid re-elections, and I also congratulate and welcome Chet Effler as the newly-elected council member. I thank Council Member Juanita Doggett, who did not seek re-election, for her outstanding service. I am proud and grateful for the excellent working relationship between the City Council and the McDowell County Commissioners, which is second to none. That is built on respect and common dedication to all the people of Marion and McDowell County.”
In the race for the Marion City Council, incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers came out as the top vote-getter with 348 or 24.03%.
“I’d like to say how humbled I am for all the support I’ve received and the confidence the citizens of Marion have in me,” said Ayers to The McDowell News. “It’s been an enormous privilege to serve on council for the past four years and an honor to be on such a great slate of candidates to represent the city of Marion. I look forward to working hard to continue to move the city forward and also address its deficiencies. Thank you all for your great support.”
Council Member Ann Harkey was elected to a second term with 339 votes or 23.41%.
“Thank you to all of the citizens of Marion for the vote of support and confidence in me,” said Harkey to The McDowell News. “I am so excited about serving on City Council for another four years and continuing to be a cheerleader for our small businesses and a listener and doer for anyone who needs help with a problem or concern. I would like to congratulate Woody Ayers and Chet Effler for their win and look forward to working alongside of them as we take care of our city and residents.”
Challenger Chet Effler came in third with 295 votes or 20.37% but this was enough for him to win a seat on the Marion City Council.
“I am honored to be chosen by the voters in Marion to serve on council,” said Effler to The McDowell News. “I look forward to serving all the citizens of Marion. I want to thank God, my family and everyone that cast a vote in this election. I promise to listen, learn, and work to keep Marion a great place to live.”
Other challengers didn’t fare as well as Effler. Dawna Good Ledbetter came in fourth with 221 votes or 15.26 while Steve Bush came in fifth with 147 votes or 10.15%. Louis Parrow placed sixth with 94 votes or 6.49%.
In the race for the office of Old Fort mayor, incumbent Rick Hensley handily won re-election with 121 votes or 61.11%. His challenger Stephanie Swepson Twitty got 77 votes or 38.89%.
Hensley was not available for comment.
In the race for the Old Fort Board of Aldermen, incumbents again came out on top. Alderman Melvin Lytle was the top vote-getter with 144 or 40.68%.
Lytle was not available for comment.
Long-time incumbent Wayne Stafford came in second with 120 votes or 33.9% and this earned him another term on the board.
“I was well pleased with it and I want to thank all those who vote for me,” said Stafford on Wednesday to The McDowell News. “And for those who didn’t for me, I will be their alderman too. You have to help everybody.”
Challenger Lavita Logan placed third with 85 votes or 24.01%.
In the race for the unexpired term on the Board of Alderman, Iretha Hancock easily won with 102 votes or 52.31%.
Hancock was not available for comment.