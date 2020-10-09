UPDATE: Harley Klie, 13, has been located and is safe

UPDATE 1:58 P.M. FRIDAY: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said the missing teen has been located and is safe.

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are still searching for a runaway 13-year-old.

Harley Klie was last seen on Stoney End Drive, off of Rockhouse Road, early afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 8.

He is believed to still be in the area of Rockhouse Road and Bethel Church Road.

Anyone with information concerning Klie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the 911 Communications Center at 652-4000.