 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Harley Klie, 13, has been located and is safe
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

UPDATE: Harley Klie, 13, has been located and is safe

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
9 Harley Klie.jpg

Harley Klie

 SUBMITTED

UPDATE 1:58 P.M. FRIDAY: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said the missing teen has been located and is safe.

***

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are still searching for a runaway 13-year-old.

Harley Klie was last seen on Stoney End Drive, off of Rockhouse Road, early afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 8.

He is believed to still be in the area of Rockhouse Road and Bethel Church Road.

Anyone with information concerning Klie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the 911 Communications Center at 652-4000.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics