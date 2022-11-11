UPDATE: Flash flood warning issued for portions McDowell County

UPDATE: The flash flood warning has been extended until 4 p.m.

Emergency personnel are monitoring the situation as Tropical Storm Nicole dumps rain on Western North Carolina.

Over 4 inches of rain is being reported from automated rain gauges near Old Fort Mountain, Emergency Services Director Will Kehler told The McDowell News this morning.

A stranded motorist who hydroplaned was disrupting traffic on the mountain on I-40 eastbound near the second sandpile, according to emergency radio traffic.

Additional heavy rain is expected through this afternoon.

Here is the latest announcement from the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a flash flood warning for:

Southeastern Buncombe County in western North Carolina...

Eastern Henderson County in western North Carolina...

Southwestern McDowell County in western North Carolina...

Western Polk County in western North Carolina...

Northwestern Rutherford County in western North Carolina...

* Until 2 p.m. EST.

* At 10: 37 a.m. EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy tropical showers redeveloping across the warned area.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD: Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE: Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT: Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that may experience flash flooding include...

Columbus, Flat Rock, Tryon, Lake Lure, Old Fort, Saluda, Chimney

Rock Village, Bat Cave, Chimney Rock State Park, B.R.

Parkway-Craggy to Little Switzerland, B.R. Parkway-Little

Switzerland To Linville, Montreat, Gerton, Edneyville, Lake Adger,

Dana, Pleasant Gardens, East Flat Rock and Busick.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Heavy rain is increasing the risk of landslides, especially in areas

where slides have occurred in the past. Be especially alert if you

are near a stream, especially at the base of a mountain or in a

cove. Watch for loose-moving soil and rocks or a sudden increase in

streamflow. Leave the area quickly if this is observed. When driving

along roads where the terrain is steep or rocky, watch and listen

for falling rocks, mud, trees and other debris.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.