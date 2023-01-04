UPDATE: Five injured in Tuesday wreck on five lane in Marion. Two still hospitalized.

A two-vehicle wreck in Marion on Tuesday afternoon sent five people to Mission Hospital in Asheville. As of Wednesday, two of the five are still hospitalized.

Authorities said it appears none of the five were wearing seat belts.

The collision occurred at around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of North Main Street (or the five lane) and McDowell High Drive.

Preliminary investigation as of Wednesday shows that a 2014 Ford truck, occupied by two juveniles, one legally licensed 16-year-old and a 15-year-old passenger, were leaving McDowell High School, according to a release from the Marion Police Department.

According to numerous witnesses, the truck had a green light and was attempting to make a left turn from McDowell High Drive onto North Main Street or the five lane.

It was at this point a 2006 Ford sport utility vehicle driven by Brandon Pierce Love, 32, of Kathy Street in Marion, was traveling south on North Main Street. Love did not stop for the red light in his direction and traveled into the intersection where the two vehicles collided. Also inside Love’s vehicle were two juveniles, an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old, according to the news release.

As of Wednesday, the investigation into this wreck appears to show that none of the occupants in either vehicle, including the drivers, were wearing seat belts.

When the collision occurred, both the driver and the passenger of the Ford truck were ejected out of the passenger side door. After the ejection, both of those occupants came to rest in the grass on the shoulder of the road beside First Citizens Bank. After the collision, the SUV traveled into the oncoming lanes and back into his lane of travel before coming to rest on the shoulder near Bojangles.

McDowell County EMS transported a total of five patients to Mission Hospital. Numerous injuries were sustained by occupants in both vehicles. As of Wednesday afternoon, all but two of the individuals still remain at Mission Hospital in Asheville receiving care. One of the juveniles in the rear seat of the SUV was the most critically injured in the crash. That individual has undergone surgery and is in critical condition as of Wednesday, according to the news release.

This investigation by the Marion Police Department is still ongoing. No charges have been filed at this point, but are expected as the investigation is concluded.

Marion Fire Department, McDowell County Rescue Squad, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, DMV License and Theft and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted with this incident.

“Our agency would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved including any witnesses or bystanders that rendered aid to those injured prior to emergency personnel arrival,” reads a statement from the Marion Police Department. “We would also like to take this opportunity in the wake of this severe crash to remind all occupants to please wear seatbelts when inside of a vehicle.”