UPDATES

At 1:45 p.m., the N.C. Forest Service website said the fire had burned about 20 acres and was 50 percent contained.

At around 1:15 p.m., U.S. Forest Service said the blaze would be identified as the Pinnacle Trail Fire.

***

At around 12:16 p.m., command said the fire had burned around 6 acres and was running. A helicopter and two additional tankers from Buncombe County with water were en route.

****

At 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters from several area departments were on the scene of a woods fire at Point Lookout near Old Fort.

The call came in around 9 a.m., according to emergency radio traffic. Someone on the trail spotted the fire near the third bench.

Around 10 a.m., Old Fort fire command requested five-man crews from P.G. and Black Mountain to lend a hand. Firefighters were also looking at the availability of a helicopter.

This is a developing story.