UPDATE: Firefighters battle blaze at house in Dysartsville

Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire for several hours Wednesday in the Dysartsville community.

No one was hurt in this incident, but the two-story house received significant damage to its second floor.

The call came in at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday about a fire at a house at 53 Pilot Ridge Road, which is off Dairy Road. When firefighters first arrived, they could see flames and heavy smoke. Dysartsville Fire Chief Nick Waycaster said on Thursday the people who live in that house were not inside but they were on the property.

Dispatchers asked for more manpower to fight the fire. Dysartsville received help from Nebo, Glenwood, Marion and West End fire departments. Rescue Squad Station 97 and McDowell Emergency Management also assisted. They were on the scene for several hours.

According to emergency radio traffic at the time, there may have been a cat still inside. But Waycaster said all of the pets were outside the house during the incident. No one was hurt.

The fire originated in an upstairs bedroom and it caused significant damage to the second story. There was water and smoke damage to the first story of the house, Waycaster added.

The cause of the fire is being attributed to an electrical problem. The house appears to be fairly new, according to the fire chief.

“All my mutual aid departments that responded did a fantastic job,” said Waycaster. “Everybody came together and did what they had to do to this to get this fire out.”