Update: Fire in southern McDowell 70% contained

As of Thursday evening, the ongoing wildfire in southern McDowell was 70% contained.

The N.C. Forest Service issued an update Thursday evening about the fire south of Marion. The latest information for the Huntsville Mountain fire on Pogue Mountain in southern McDowell County is as follows:

• The Huntsville Mountain fire has burned roughly 350 acres and is 70% contained as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Firefighting crews installed containment lines and successfully conducted burnout operations to remove dry, vegetative fuels between the fire and the containment lines.

• Some operational resources will monitor fire activity overnight.

• There are no injuries, no structures damaged at this time.

• The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

For anyone wanting to donate and support the efforts of firefighting personnel, contact your local fire departments to find out how you can help.

Additional information will be shared on the N.C. Forest Service’s Website and social media channels as it becomes available, according to the news release.